 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single 'VIBE' with BIGBANG's Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single VIBE with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label

BTS ARMY are not happy after BTS Jimin was excluded from the credits on his collaboration song with BIGBANG's Taeyang.

Released on January 13, VIBE marked Taeyang's comeback as a soloist after six years, as well as Jimin’s first solo venture since BTS announced their indefinite hiatus.

According to Koreaboo, ARMY noticed a few technical issues, including the track having two different versions on Spotify, one where both Taeyang and Jimin are credited and one where only Taeyang is credited.

The version where both Taeyang and Jimin are mentioned in the credits, is distributed by Interscope Records, whereas the latter version is distributed by YG Plus.

BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single VIBE with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label

Jimin is also absent from the song credits in the largest streaming platform in Korea, Melon.

BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single VIBE with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label

Fans further noticed the the song wasn't available in my countries around the globe.

ARMY pointed out when BTS featured other artists in their songs, their names were present in the main credits.

