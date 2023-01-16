 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy joins boyfriend Malcolm McRae at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy stepped on to the red carpet with beau Malcolm McRae backstage at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old The Menu actress was a presenter at the ceremony, and was spotted on stage with Top Gun: Maverick and The Offer actor Miles Teller presenting one of the many awards.

The Queen’s Gambit actress was dressed in a sheer, nude tea-length Dior Haute Couture dress with a cheeky peek at her briefs underneath. The delicate details on the dress even give the actress a mermaid-like vibe. She paired the dress with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels and Jimmy Choo heels, per People Magazine.

Anya and Malcolm also made a PDA-filled appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where the actress, had been nominated for Best Actress nomination for her performance in the movie The Menu.

During the red carpet, the very private couple even sneaked a kiss.

The award show marked the actress’ third Golden Globe nomination. In 2021, she won in the Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture group for her role on The Queen's Gambit and was up in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her work in Emma. that same year, per E! News.

