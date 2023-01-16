 
Britney Spears addresses 'manic meltdown' at restaurant, ‘watching my every move’

Britney Spears addresses 'manic meltdown' at restaurant, ‘watching my every move’

Britney Spears has responded to online criticism after footage of her acting ‘manic meltdown’ at a Los Angeles restaurant sparked concern among fans.

The pop star, 41, turned to her Instagram account on Sunday and responded to fans’ reaction after a reported 'manic episode.'

Spears shared an illustration of a girl pouring syrup on pancakes and added a lengthy caption that apparently addresses the meltdown incident.

“I watched “NATURAL BORN KILLERS” this morning and damn I got ENLIGHTENED,” Spears began.

The Toxic singer continued, “I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant. Even my best friend couldn’t WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME, THEY DON’T THINK TWICE because we are all natural born killers.”

“I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE !!! I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!,” she added.

Spears’ post added, ”it’s a good thought I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal,” before concluding on, “either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying [expletive] what I do !!!”

According to TMZ, Spears and her husband Sam Asghari, 28, arrived at the JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills on Friday and several patrons started taking photos of them.

