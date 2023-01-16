 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Niecy Nash jokes her mother thought she wasn't 'a good dramatic actress': In Critics Choice winning speech

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Niecy Nash got animated during her Critics Choice Award winning speech, joking that her mother told her that she can't be a dramatic actress, long time back.

Niecy Nash bagged a Critics Choice for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television for her work in Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

As per People, Nash took the stage at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, after beating Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Dominique Fishback (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), Betty Gilpin (Gaslit), Melanie Lynskey (Candy) and Juno Temple (The Offer) for the accolade.

She began, "When I decided to become an actor, I saw myself doing drama. And the industry was kind, but they said, 'Stay in your comedy lane.'"

"Sometimes people want to leave you where they meet you. And I did what I normally do: I cry," the 52 year old continued.

Nash added, "And I told my mother and I said, 'Momma, don't you think I'm a good dramatic actress?' And she said, 'Girl, I don't.'"

The Dahmer actress further continued about her mother, "She said, 'But you can be! You find the best class in this town and I will work overtime to pay for it.' Thank you, momma. All you need is one!"

Nash, then, went on to thanks everyone, including her wife Jessica Betts and people she worked with for Dahmer.

