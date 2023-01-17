Marvel may feature Tom Hardy’s Venom in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene which caught many fans by surprise.

The scene in movie led to expectations that Hardy’s Venom and Holland's Spider-Man would interact in the MCU. In the scene, as Hardy’s character goes back to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, he leaves part of the Venom symbiote behind, leaving the door open for many possibilities.

However, Hardy’s quick exit from the MCU timeline left many feeling disappointed. According to ScreenRant, a Phase 4 trend could help fix this.

Tom Hardy’s Venom cameo emerged as a part of Phase 4 trend that saw new MCU heroes introduced in the lead-up to Avengers: Secret Wars.

The studios used much of Phase 4 to introduce new characters who can play important roles in what is to come. The outlet described that Venom’s appearance is part of a trend that also allowed audiences to meet Eros, played by Harry Styles, in Eternals’ post-credits, Clea (Charlize Theron) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' post-credits, and Hercules (Brett Goldstein) in Thor: Love and Thunder's post-credits.

While Venom does not yet have a defined future (which may be kept under wraps), Sony is developing Venom 3 with Tom Hardy confirmed to return. Since it appears that Eros, Clea, and Hercules will factor into Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars plans, Venom's appearance makes much more sense in terms of future plans beyond leaving the symbiote behind, the outlet speculates.

The final movie of the Multiverse Saga already has expectations to be a huge place for cameos from Marvel characters who are not currently part of the MCU. This includes theories that everyone from Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man to Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider will appear. Eros, Clea, and Hercules very likely will join the multiverse team to fight Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: Secret Wars, so Tom Hardy's Venom could do the same.