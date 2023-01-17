 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Dax Shepard spills his wife Kristen Bell is jealous of THIS actress

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Dax Shepard spills his wife Kristen Bell is jealous of THIS actress
Dax Shepard spills his wife Kristen Bell is jealous of THIS actress

Dax Shepard has recently dished out details about his wife Kristen Bell.

During latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax revealed that his wife is jealous of a one actress and that’s Anna Kendrick.

“She has only had jealousy over a single human, and it's been you,” he told the Pitch Perfect star on his podcast.

The Parenthood alum continued, “I'd never seen it. It blew my mind.”

Recalling the conversation, he had with his wife, Dax mentioned, “Kristen was like, ‘Who is this other short person?’ Oh, so she can sing like that too? I'm already here. We got another one’.”

Dax also disclosed that Kristen allowed him to tell the story to Anna, saying, “I wanna preface it by that – in the 15 years I've known Kristen, she's had nothing but benevolence for everyone.”

Dax however pointed out, “Kristen monitored you, Anna, recognised how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you, and slowly processed the whole thing, and has nothing but wonderful feelings for you. But you're the only person who ever made her jealous that I witnessed.”

Anna, on the other hand, chimed in and stated, “I don't think of Kristen as short; I think of her as just an angel, and she's so sweet. And I feel so rough around the edges that I was like, ‘Oh, she must not like me’.”

“And I am sure that's just my projections, that's not actually how Kristen feels,” added Anna.

More From Entertainment:

Queen's hilarious response to Harry's request about marrying Meghan Markle revealed

Queen's hilarious response to Harry's request about marrying Meghan Markle revealed
Andrew Tate thinks ‘someone wants to hurt him’, alleges bodyguard

Andrew Tate thinks ‘someone wants to hurt him’, alleges bodyguard
Jeremy Clarkson was 'wrong' to apologise to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson was 'wrong' to apologise to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kim Kardashian creates iconic Tik Tok with daughter North West

Kim Kardashian creates iconic Tik Tok with daughter North West
Selena Gomez expresses her happiness after criticising body-shamers over her ‘weight’: Photo

Selena Gomez expresses her happiness after criticising body-shamers over her ‘weight’: Photo
Travis Barker reflects 'control and ownership' over Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker reflects 'control and ownership' over Kourtney Kardashian
King Charles ‘scared’ of Prince Harry amid 'Spare' attacks

King Charles ‘scared’ of Prince Harry amid 'Spare' attacks
Madonna deletes entire Instagram feed amid rumours of 40th anniversary tour

Madonna deletes entire Instagram feed amid rumours of 40th anniversary tour
King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book

King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book
Prince Harry will have more ‘lucrative offers’ after ‘Spare’ success, claims expert

Prince Harry will have more ‘lucrative offers’ after ‘Spare’ success, claims expert
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future
Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023

Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023