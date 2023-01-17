 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shares subtle support for Andrew Tate’s viewpoint: Photo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shares subtle support for Andrew Tate’s viewpoint: Photo
Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shares subtle support for Andrew Tate’s viewpoint: Photo

Feroze Khan’s subtle move on social media showed support for Andrew Tate’s thoughts.

On Monday, the Khaani star took to Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of a tweet along with a photo which featured controversial social media influencer and rapper, Cardi B.

In a tweet by Layah Heilpern, it read, “It's not okay for Andrew Tate to inspire young boys to be strong but it's okay for Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to encourage young girls to behave like prostitutes.”

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shares subtle support for Andrew Tate’s viewpoint: Photo

Interestingly, Feroze did not write any caption on this snapshot.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew along with his brother Tristan are serving 30 days custody in Romanian prison over rape and human trafficking allegations.

For the unversed, Andrew is a controversial influencer who has been infamous for his views on toxic masculinity, misogyny and victim blaming.

Andrew also faced backlash on the internet for his views on women and rape victims, claiming that these victims should “bear responsibility for their attacks”.

Meanwhile, Feroze, on the other hand, was accused by his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan over domestic abuse last year. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen's hilarious response to Harry's request about marrying Meghan Markle revealed

Queen's hilarious response to Harry's request about marrying Meghan Markle revealed
Andrew Tate thinks ‘someone wants to hurt him’, alleges bodyguard

Andrew Tate thinks ‘someone wants to hurt him’, alleges bodyguard
Dax Shepard spills his wife Kristen Bell is jealous of THIS actress

Dax Shepard spills his wife Kristen Bell is jealous of THIS actress
Jeremy Clarkson was 'wrong' to apologise to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson was 'wrong' to apologise to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kim Kardashian creates iconic Tik Tok with daughter North West

Kim Kardashian creates iconic Tik Tok with daughter North West
Selena Gomez expresses her happiness after criticising body-shamers over her ‘weight’: Photo

Selena Gomez expresses her happiness after criticising body-shamers over her ‘weight’: Photo
Travis Barker reflects 'control and ownership' over Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker reflects 'control and ownership' over Kourtney Kardashian
King Charles ‘scared’ of Prince Harry amid 'Spare' attacks

King Charles ‘scared’ of Prince Harry amid 'Spare' attacks
Madonna deletes entire Instagram feed amid rumours of 40th anniversary tour

Madonna deletes entire Instagram feed amid rumours of 40th anniversary tour
King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book

King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book
Prince Harry will have more ‘lucrative offers’ after ‘Spare’ success, claims expert

Prince Harry will have more ‘lucrative offers’ after ‘Spare’ success, claims expert
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future