Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shares subtle support for Andrew Tate’s viewpoint: Photo

Feroze Khan’s subtle move on social media showed support for Andrew Tate’s thoughts.



On Monday, the Khaani star took to Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of a tweet along with a photo which featured controversial social media influencer and rapper, Cardi B.

In a tweet by Layah Heilpern, it read, “It's not okay for Andrew Tate to inspire young boys to be strong but it's okay for Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to encourage young girls to behave like prostitutes.”

Interestingly, Feroze did not write any caption on this snapshot.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew along with his brother Tristan are serving 30 days custody in Romanian prison over rape and human trafficking allegations.

For the unversed, Andrew is a controversial influencer who has been infamous for his views on toxic masculinity, misogyny and victim blaming.

Andrew also faced backlash on the internet for his views on women and rape victims, claiming that these victims should “bear responsibility for their attacks”.

Meanwhile, Feroze, on the other hand, was accused by his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan over domestic abuse last year.