 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Latest sales figures show Harry's book has become biggest selling memoir

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Latest sales figures show Harrys book has become biggest selling memoir

Prince Harry's book Spare has now sold 750,000 copies across all formats in the UK, reported royal correspondent Omid Scobie while quoting  a spokesperson for Transworld Books, a UK division of Penguin Random House.

 "This makes it not only the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time but also the biggest selling memoir," said the Scobie, the author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom."

 "Spare" became the UK's fastest selling non-fiction book ever after days of TV interviews, leaks, and a mistaken early release of the memoir containing intimate revelations about the British royal family.

Harry's book has garnered attention around the world with its disclosures about his personal struggles and its accusations about other royals, including his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

"Spare" is the latest revelatory offering from Harry and his wife Meghan since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California to forge a new life, and follows their Netflix documentary last month.

The royal family has not commented on the book or the interviews and is unlikely to do so.

Extracts from the book were leaked last Thursday when its Spanish language edition also went on sale by mistake in some bookshops in Spain.

Harry speaks of his grief and growing up after the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was just 12, his use of cocaine and other drugs to cope, how he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan, and even how he lost his virginity.

More From Entertainment:

China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels

China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
Prince Harry in trouble with Iran for 'killing 25 innocent people'?

Prince Harry in trouble with Iran for 'killing 25 innocent people'?
Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'

Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'
Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'

Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'
Prince Harry did not go 'far enough' in bashing Royal: American journalist

Prince Harry did not go 'far enough' in bashing Royal: American journalist
Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hurting links' by revealing 'Hollywood secrets'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hurting links' by revealing 'Hollywood secrets'
Shakira learned about Gerard Pique cheating through 'empty jam bottle'

Shakira learned about Gerard Pique cheating through 'empty jam bottle'
Jennifer Aniston wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to see 'red flags' with new girlfriend

Jennifer Aniston wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to see 'red flags' with new girlfriend
Prince Harry: Prince Philip helped 'secret girlfriend' Diana to marry King Charles

Prince Harry: Prince Philip helped 'secret girlfriend' Diana to marry King Charles
Prince Harry 'saw' Princess Diana 'as clear as swan' on Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry 'saw' Princess Diana 'as clear as swan' on Prince Philip funeral
Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours

Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours