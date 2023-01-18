 
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Prince Harry have ‘no more supporters left’: report

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no more supporters left after their 'self-indulgent' and 'treacly' docuseries went public.

The author of The King: The Life of Charles III, Christopher Anderson made this admission during his interview with To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

Ms Schofield started off by saying, “I was afraid, frankly, it was going to be a little bit like the documentary this book, because the documentary was really tame.”

He even went as far as to brand the content ‘treacly’ and ‘self-indulgent’ before saying, “I think they lost a lot of supporters there with that kind of self-indulgent whining.”

These accusations come shortly after Prince Harry’s memoir started making global rounds. 

