Donatella Versace dishes on designing Britney Spears wedding dress

Donatella Versace talked about designing the dream wedding dress for Britney Spears for her nuptials with Sam Asghari.

The famed Italian fashion designer spoke to Emily Ratajkowski on her High Low with EmRata podcast about meeting the popstar for the first time in her 20s.

“The first designer … she met in her life was me,” the fashion icon said of Spears. "She came to Milano, she was like 20 or 21 … she was at the height of her career, but she was so humble."

"You know, I asked her to do a few interviews for me," she added. "'Of course, yes give me the list.' She was sitting there doing everything, never said no to anything. She was amazing."

Talking about designing Spears’ wedding outfit, Versace said the experience was "amazing" and that "It was amazing to see Britney, so liberated, so free," dreamy ensemble.

“The wedding was very small, but very beautiful,” she said of her wedding day, adding that she "spent a few days with her" around the nuptials just enjoying each other's company.

Previously, in a statement to People Magazine, Versace shared, "Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me."

"A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"

"Since we first met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart," she added. "Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face."