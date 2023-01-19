 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscars 2023: Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams to host nominations this year

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Final Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 24
Final Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 24

This year’s 95th Academy Awards nominations will be unveiled by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Fans are already excited for the shortlisted films and songs and with this new development the excitement has increased even more. The official social media handle of the Academy revealed the names of the hosts for this year.

They wrote: “Meet your 2023 #OscarNoms hosts: Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. Join us on Tuesday, January 24th at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT by tuning in to the nominations live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or on the Academy's Twitter, YouTube or Facebook to see who is headed to the 95th Academy Awards.”

From India, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023.

Meanwhile, Saim Sadiq’s Joyland has been selected from Pakistan for the Academy Awards.

The fans have high hopes and expectations from the films and eagerly waiting to see which film, song, and artist will make it to the final cut, reports IndiaToday.

The final nominations will be out on Jauary 24 while the big night will take place on March 12 at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix drops release date for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

Netflix drops release date for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’
Rihanna ‘happiest’ to take her son to Super Bowl Halftime show rehearsals

Rihanna ‘happiest’ to take her son to Super Bowl Halftime show rehearsals

Top 10 Movies & TV Series Trending on Netflix: Complete List

Top 10 Movies & TV Series Trending on Netflix: Complete List
'Rust' shooting: Prosecutor to announce charges decision Thursday

'Rust' shooting: Prosecutor to announce charges decision Thursday
King Charles takes major step to improve royal family's image amid Prince Harry's incessant attacks

King Charles takes major step to improve royal family's image amid Prince Harry's incessant attacks

A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert

A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert

Expert explains why reconciliation between Harry and King Charles won't be easy

Expert explains why reconciliation between Harry and King Charles won't be easy

Prince Harry 'delusional' comments have alerted 'British enemies': Piers Morgan

Prince Harry 'delusional' comments have alerted 'British enemies': Piers Morgan
Prince Harry defies military language with 'Taliban' confession: Piers Morgan

Prince Harry defies military language with 'Taliban' confession: Piers Morgan
Prince Harry has turned Princess Diana into 'joke' in America

Prince Harry has turned Princess Diana into 'joke' in America
Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace

Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace

Prince Harry admits Diana often treated him as 'Plan B' to Prince William

Prince Harry admits Diana often treated him as 'Plan B' to Prince William