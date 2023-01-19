Emma Roberts says working with Diane Keaton was 'a thrill for her'

File Footage

Emma Roberts opened up on her experience working with Diane Keaton in her upcoming film May be I do.



The actress expressed her thoughts on Tuesday at the exclusive screening of her rom-com film.

Roberts said playing alongside Keaton, who is playing her mother in the film was a thrill for her, as she grew up watching Baby Boom and First Wives Club.

“I feel like I could just watch a live stream of Diane Keaton all day because she is just so funny and so smart and so talented,” the actress, 31, explained.

“Even her mannerisms are so Diane Keaton. So, it was just really fun just to share breathing space with her.” she added.



While speaking of Richard Gere playing her father in the film Maybe I Do, the actress said it “just made so much sense."

"I loved him in 'Runaway Bride' and 'Pretty Woman'" mentioning two rom-com classics that also happen to star her aunt, Julia Roberts.

"Obviously, he’s worked with my aunt," she continued, "so to get to work with him felt like full circle."