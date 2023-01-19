 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Emma Roberts says working with Diane Keaton was 'a thrill for her'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

File Footage

Emma Roberts opened up on her experience working with Diane Keaton in her upcoming film May be I do.

The actress expressed her thoughts on Tuesday at the exclusive screening of her rom-com film.

Roberts said playing alongside Keaton, who is playing her mother in the film was a thrill for her, as she grew up watching Baby Boom and First Wives Club.

“I feel like I could just watch a live stream of Diane Keaton all day because she is just so funny and so smart and so talented,” the actress, 31, explained.

“Even her mannerisms are so Diane Keaton. So, it was just really fun just to share breathing space with her.” she added.

While speaking of Richard Gere playing her father in the film Maybe I Do, the actress said it “just made so much sense."

"I loved him in 'Runaway Bride' and 'Pretty Woman'" mentioning two rom-com classics that also happen to star her aunt, Julia Roberts.

"Obviously, he’s worked with my aunt," she continued, "so to get to work with him felt like full circle."

More From Entertainment:

The Kardashians aren’t taking Kanye West’s secret nuptials as ‘marriage’ yet

The Kardashians aren’t taking Kanye West’s secret nuptials as ‘marriage’ yet

Jeremy Renner’s 911 call released from snowplow accident: ‘he’s been crushed’

Jeremy Renner’s 911 call released from snowplow accident: ‘he’s been crushed’
Jennifer Lopez appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ promotions

Jennifer Lopez appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ promotions
Shakira ex Gerard Pique mocked for paying for new girlfriend's cosmetic surgeries

Shakira ex Gerard Pique mocked for paying for new girlfriend's cosmetic surgeries

Brad Pitt pals approve of Ines De Ramon: ‘She’s big hit among his friends’

Brad Pitt pals approve of Ines De Ramon: ‘She’s big hit among his friends’

Britney Spears reflects on past romance with ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears reflects on past romance with ex Justin Timberlake
Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ accent could be permanent, says voice coach

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ accent could be permanent, says voice coach

Prince Harry becoming ‘the next’ Britney Spears

Prince Harry becoming ‘the next’ Britney Spears
Drew Taggart’s 'calming influence' on Selena Gomez in their ‘easygoing’ relationship

Drew Taggart’s 'calming influence' on Selena Gomez in their ‘easygoing’ relationship
Dolly Parton says Billy Ray Cyrus’ fiancée ‘seems like a sweet girl’

Dolly Parton says Billy Ray Cyrus’ fiancée ‘seems like a sweet girl’
Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace

Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace