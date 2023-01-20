 
King Charles'coronation will be no match for Queen Elizabeth's

The guest list for King Charles coronation will be less than half the size of the one for Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953,said a report in UK's Daily Express on Thursday.

According to the report, the palace officials have informed the authorities in parliament to prepare for occasion.

It said special stands were erected in the Abbey to allow 8,000 people to attend a service that lasted almost three hours on the day of Queen Elizabeth's coronation.

Quoting unnamed sources in the parliament, the report said on King Charles' coronation there will be no special stands or scaffolding and the service is predicted to last around half the time of the 1953 event.

A source said, “We are still waiting for details of a plan, but we have been told to expect attendance numbers of around 3,000 so nothing like the 8,000 last time, when they had to put up scaffolding and all sorts to accommodate the numbers."

