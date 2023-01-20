 
Friday Jan 20 2023
Kate Middleton says Prince Louis is 'mad' about THIS sport

Kate Middleton is touching upon the extracurricular activities she is involved in with her children.

At a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League, the Princess of Wales admitted that her youngest son, Prince Louis, is crazy about rugby.

“We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby.

“They are at an age where they just love running around”.

Speaking about playing with her kids, Kate added: “It’s running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

