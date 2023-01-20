King Charles coronation: Prince Albert of Monaco surprises experts with unexpected annoucement

 
Prince Albert of Monaco has announced he and his wife Charlene would be attending the coronation of Britain's King Charles III.

The annoucement came as a surprise to some people.

Marlene Koenig, an expert on European royalties, said  it was a "bit strange for Prince Albert of Monaco to say he and Charlene are going to the Coronation."

She said, "Sovereign heads of state do not attend a UK Coronation. In 1953, Prince Pierre represented the Monaco."

She said Caroline, the sister of Albert, was being expected to attend the coronation of King Charles which is due to take place in May.

Marlene said, "the tradition has been for someone to represent a sovereign -- other sovereigns have seniority over Charles -- this is his event."

On 31 March 2005, following consultation with the Crown Council of Monaco, the Palais Princier announced that Albert would take over the duties of his father as regent since Rainier was no longer able to exercise his princely functions. On 6 April 2005, Rainier died and Albert succeeded him as Albert II.

