 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jin appoints as assistant drill instructor for permanent military position

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

BTS’ Jin appoints as assistant drill instructor for permanent military position
BTS’ Jin appoints as assistant drill instructor for permanent military position

Jin of BTS enlisted for mandatory military duty in earlier December and has completed his five weeks of training at a boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

According to The Korea Herald, Jin of BTS has been assigned as an assistant drill instructor and its main responsibility is to demonstrate training exercises and discipline recruits.

Recently, After the completion of training, the 30-year-old singer returned to the fan community forum Weverse and shared new photos of himself for the very first time in military uniform along with a special message for ARMY.

BTS member wrote that "I’m enjoyably spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and take care."

Jin will return from his military duties on June 12, 2024. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new tattoo was for ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new tattoo was for ex Justin Timberlake

California mountain rescuers search for British actor Julian Sands

California mountain rescuers search for British actor Julian Sands
BTS' Suga recalls rumours of group disbandment

BTS' Suga recalls rumours of group disbandment
Ed Sheeran pays emotional tribute to late pal Jamal Edwards in new song

Ed Sheeran pays emotional tribute to late pal Jamal Edwards in new song
King Charles message following plane crash in Nepal

King Charles message following plane crash in Nepal
Halyna Hutchins' family on charges against Alec Baldwin, ‘No one is above law’

Halyna Hutchins' family on charges against Alec Baldwin, ‘No one is above law’
BTS' J-Hope to drop his first solo documentary in February: Report

BTS' J-Hope to drop his first solo documentary in February: Report
‘Harry & Meghan’ enticed new viewers as Netflix soars to 230 mn subscribers

‘Harry & Meghan’ enticed new viewers as Netflix soars to 230 mn subscribers
Shania Twain addresses changes since voice surgery

Shania Twain addresses changes since voice surgery
Alec Baldwin ‘will have it rough’ beating manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin ‘will have it rough’ beating manslaughter charges
Kate Middleton reveals creative exercise regimen’s for busy moms

Kate Middleton reveals creative exercise regimen’s for busy moms
Pamela Anderson lauds the miracle birth of her sons: 'They made it!'

Pamela Anderson lauds the miracle birth of her sons: 'They made it!'