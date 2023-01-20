 
Brooklyn Beckham hits with trolls after hinting at career as fashion stylist

Brooklyn Beckham may possibly be eyeing off yet another career change after trying his hand at photography and cooking.

Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, recently appeared in a video for Vogue alongside his wife Nicola Peltz.

In the video, the 21-year-old aspiring chef appeared to make another career change, to become a stylist. He was hit with online trolls for constantly switching his career options.

In the TikTok clip, Brooklyn was seen talking through the 27-year-old actress' outfit, explaining what he likes about it.

@voguemagazine You could say that @brooklynbeckham loves @nicolapeltzbeckham’s style. Like, really loves it. As seen on the latest episode of #vogue7days7looks ♬ original sound - Vogue

Fans quickly took to the comments section, speculating whether Brooklyn was attempting to find a new line of work. One fan wrote, “Photographer. Chef. Stylist. Wow…so many careers. So many icks.”

Another agreed, writing, “Dude is cosplaying a different career every other week.”

“Is this Brooklyn Beckham… the Brooklyn Beckham, chef, photographer, stylist extraordinaire,” echoed another.

Vogue's official TikTok account captioned the clip, "You could say that @brooklynbeckham loves @nicolapeltzbeckham’s style. Like, really loves it. As seen on the latest episode of #vogue7days7looks."

Brooklyn and Nicola have collaborated with Vogue for their latest denim vintage-inspired collection.

