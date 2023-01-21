T.J. Holmes a serial cheater? The latest scandal suggests so

T.J. Holmes latest affair scandal surfaced amid the outrage from the recent romance with co-host Amy Robach remained very much in the news.



According to Daily Mail, the GMA3 host had a limited-time affair with then-24-year-old ABC intern Jasmin Pettaway in 2015.

The insider confided to the Mail that both often worked the same shifts and initially had developed a friendly dynamic.

"Holmes was someone who would grab drinks, and he and Jasmin started doing that," the source added.

Shortly after, the duo's friendship turned into physical intimacy, with an insider claiming the pair engaged in fling in Holmes' office "a couple of hours" before he was set to go live on set.

"They had ***, and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant," the informant disclosed.

The then-married Holmes's short-lived relationship with the intern eventually "fizzled out."

The source claimed Holmes used Pettaway and was never fully invested in the alleged affair.

"He had it all on his terms. He was interested, and then he wasn't," the informant claimed, adding, "No one talked about abuse of power back then, but stuff happened."

The insider added, "He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless."

The new-unveiled scandalous information led ABC to investigate the matter.

"There is already an internal investigation underway into if anything happened between T.J. and Jasmin Pettaway," the source told Page Six.

Previously, ABC showed the door to Robach and Holmes after investigating their love romance.



"Amy and T.J. are out; a decision has been made," a source told Us Weekly regarding the hosts of GMA. "The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement."