 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West dominates LAPD mailbox in past two years: Report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Kanye West dominates LAPD mailbox in past two years: Report
Kanye West dominates LAPD mailbox in past two years: Report

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed emails about Kanye West and his Donda Academy flooded their inbox in the past two years.

According to Insider, the LAPD records analyst said, "Between January 1, 2022, and November 4, 2022, there were 19,155 emails that mentioned Kanye West or Donda Academy in the in-and-outboxes of LAPD employees.

There were so many emails, in fact, that the files were too large for the police record system to search and export without narrowing them down," the analyst added.

The LAPD asked Insider to sort down the request to help them export and search for records.

"The query resulted in a file(s) that exceeds the maximum gigabyte that our system would allow to export; therefore, we are unable to search for and identify emails responsive to your request," the analyst said in an email to Insider.

The outlet asked for all emails included phrases Donda Academy or Kanye West.

"The emails likely include person-to-person correspondence about the artist as well as include alerts that some employees may have set up to notify them about news events or posts online," the analyst said.

West recently under fire for several hateful remarks against Jews, leading many brands to disassociated with him.

Meanwhile, Ye's private Christian school, The Donda Academy, also in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Previous in October, the then-administrator Tamar Andrews resignation followed with an email to the parents from the school that it was abruptly closed.

However, some days later, Insider spotted activity at the school's secret location on Novemeber 2, with students and staff wearing the school's signature black uniform.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William sends video message to flood-stricken Australian communities

Prince William sends video message to flood-stricken Australian communities
King Charles 'army' trying to debunk Prince Harry's claims?

King Charles 'army' trying to debunk Prince Harry's claims?
Lady Sophie Winkleman reacts to royal family display of 'bravery' amid 'Spare'

Lady Sophie Winkleman reacts to royal family display of 'bravery' amid 'Spare'
Prince Andrew appeals King Charles to restore his HRH status?

Prince Andrew appeals King Charles to restore his HRH status?
David and Victoria Beckham hit up Fendi store in Paris with son Cruz Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham hit up Fendi store in Paris with son Cruz Beckham
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says 'it would be ridiculous' if show gets season 6

'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says 'it would be ridiculous' if show gets season 6
Miley Cyrus fans says golden dress in ‘Flowers’ points to Jennifer Lawrence

Miley Cyrus fans says golden dress in ‘Flowers’ points to Jennifer Lawrence
Kanye West wife Bianca ditched black hair to avoid comparison with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wife Bianca ditched black hair to avoid comparison with Kim Kardashian

Hilaria Baldwin wears ‘empathy’ sweatshirt amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges

Hilaria Baldwin wears ‘empathy’ sweatshirt amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges
King Charles, Prince William receive heartbreaking news

King Charles, Prince William receive heartbreaking news
Gerard Pique takes sons for drive after ex Shakira humiliates him in new song

Gerard Pique takes sons for drive after ex Shakira humiliates him in new song
Victoria Beckham assures fans Brooklyn’s not becoming a stylist: ‘Don’t worry!’

Victoria Beckham assures fans Brooklyn’s not becoming a stylist: ‘Don’t worry!’