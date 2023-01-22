Kylie Jenner officially announces name of son, drops FIRST picture

Kylie Jenner has dropped the first photo of her baby boy, a year after his birth.

The makeup mogul turned to her Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable thread of photos with her second born, thereby also revealing his name.

"AIRE," she captioned the post with a white heart emoticon.

Family and friends were quick to comment on the adorable snaps.

Aunt Khloe Kardashian wrote: "The king!!! Young king!!!!!"

"Perfection," wrote Yris Palmer.

"There he is!!!!! Those eyes I can’t deal with," added Olivia Pierson.

Take a look:







