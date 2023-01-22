Prince Harry ‘whining reality TV character’: ‘Venom is strong’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for turning himself into nothing more than a “whining reality TV character” with nothing better to do.



This claim has been made by royal expert and chairman of Reputation Management Consultants Eric Schiffer.

He told the Daily Star, “The US had positively viewed Harry partly because he stayed above the fray and focused instead on the environment, bringing a spotlight on mental health and equality.”

“But his venom over slights or far worse and his all-but-machine-gunning of the royal family puts him now more in the camp of whining reality TV characters and turns his brand which overflowed with positive American sentiment suddenly harshly negative and clobbered by criticism.”