Lady Gaga wants to ‘kill it’ as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’: ‘Totally in the zone’

File Footage

Lady Gaga has been “focusing” on her work as she is all set to star in the sequel of blockbuster hit Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix in lead role.

The singer-turned-actor wants to “kill it” as Harley Quinn in the Joker: Folie à Deux, an insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight.

Gaga has been “laying low” ever since the sequel of the Todd Phillips directorial was announced as she is completely immersed in filming of the show.

The source said, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that.”

“She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it,” the insider added.

Previously, Margot Robbie, who has played the iconic character in several movies including the Suicide Squad, gushed over Gaga for playing the role in Joker 2.

“I'm so excited. I think she's going to do an amazing job,” The Wolf of Wall Street star told the outlet. “I'm so excited.”

“It's all I could've ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that's gets handed from actor to actor, everyone gets a go at playing them.”

Robbie added, "So, I think it's just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I'm excited."



