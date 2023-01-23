 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga wants to ‘kill it’ as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’: ‘Totally in the zone’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

File Footage

Lady Gaga has been “focusing” on her work as she is all set to star in the sequel of blockbuster hit Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix in lead role.

The singer-turned-actor wants to “kill it” as Harley Quinn in the Joker: Folie à Deux, an insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight.

Gaga has been “laying low” ever since the sequel of the Todd Phillips directorial was announced as she is completely immersed in filming of the show.

The source said, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that.”

“She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it,” the insider added.

Previously, Margot Robbie, who has played the iconic character in several movies including the Suicide Squad, gushed over Gaga for playing the role in Joker 2.

“I'm so excited. I think she's going to do an amazing job,” The Wolf of Wall Street star told the outlet. “I'm so excited.”

“It's all I could've ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that's gets handed from actor to actor, everyone gets a go at playing them.”

Robbie added, "So, I think it's just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I'm excited."


More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner fans ask her to change son’s name again: Here’s why

Kylie Jenner fans ask her to change son’s name again: Here’s why

Robert Pattinson overtakes Paris Fashion Week in a skirt

Robert Pattinson overtakes Paris Fashion Week in a skirt
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla cross 13 million followers on Instagram

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla cross 13 million followers on Instagram

Priscilla Presley gives heartfelt eulogy at daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral

Priscilla Presley gives heartfelt eulogy at daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral
Beyoncé lands in trouble for accepting $24M to perform in Dubai

Beyoncé lands in trouble for accepting $24M to perform in Dubai

Meghan Markle has 'definitely been treated badly' by Royals

Meghan Markle has 'definitely been treated badly' by Royals
Prince Harry's book makes Netflix want 'second bit of pie': Insider

Prince Harry's book makes Netflix want 'second bit of pie': Insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they are 'royals', not 'Kardashians'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they are 'royals', not 'Kardashians'
Prince Andrew not 'wise' to reopen sex abuse case after giving 'monster cheque'

Prince Andrew not 'wise' to reopen sex abuse case after giving 'monster cheque'
Prince Harry wanted to ‘marry’ this woman before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wanted to ‘marry’ this woman before meeting Meghan Markle
Princess Diana left THIS surprise present for Prince Harry after death

Princess Diana left THIS surprise present for Prince Harry after death
Prince Harry told to walk behind Diana coffin for public ‘sympathy’

Prince Harry told to walk behind Diana coffin for public ‘sympathy’