 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Nathan Fillion with throwback clip from ’90s sitcom

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Nathan Fillion with throwback clip from ’90s sitcom
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Nathan Fillion with throwback clip from ’90s sitcom

Ryan Reynolds recalled his sitcom from the ’90s called Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place while sending a shoutout to his former co-star Nathan Fillion.

The actor took to his Instagram Story on Sunday Night, January 22, 2023, to share a throwback clip in which he tagged Fillion.

The short clip shows young Reynolds, who comes to see Fillion’s character on the show who just bought a new house. Reynolds claps Fillion on the arm wishing him, “Happy Housewarming. Here’s your gift, kind of was on the last minute.”

Reynolds hilariously hands him a toilet paper roll as the gift.

Captioning the video, the actor, 46, wrote, “Been waiting twenty years for @nathanfillion to get a new house so I can do this again.”

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Nathan Fillion with throwback clip from ’90s sitcom

Last year, in March, Reynolds shared with Inverse that he would not hesitate to attend a reunion for less-known show, when the outlet posed the question.

Reynolds enthusiastically said, “I would do that in a heartbeat. That was one of the best jobs I’ve ever had in my life. Truly. I mean it. I loved every second of it.”

The actor went on to say that while the show ended in 2001, he still keeps in touch with many members of the cast. “Even yesterday I spoke with Nathan Fillion and Traylor Howard,” said the Deadpool actor. While there are currently no plans for an official reunion, the actor concluded by saying, “Yeah, hopefully, we’ll see.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William will be King after 20 years?

Prince William will be King after 20 years?
Netflix’s ‘You’ teases Ben Wiggins character from the ‘London elite’

Netflix’s ‘You’ teases Ben Wiggins character from the ‘London elite’
Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal talk ‘unspoken’ bond during ‘The Last of Us’

Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal talk ‘unspoken’ bond during ‘The Last of Us’
Gerard Pique tried to get back together with Shakira a month after breakup: Insider

Gerard Pique tried to get back together with Shakira a month after breakup: Insider

Anne Hathaway cuts a slim figure in black at ‘Eileen’ premiere

Anne Hathaway cuts a slim figure in black at ‘Eileen’ premiere
David, Victoria Beckham to bid farewell to Cotswolds home because of Brooklyn?

David, Victoria Beckham to bid farewell to Cotswolds home because of Brooklyn?
Drake performs at iconic Apollo theatre in New York

Drake performs at iconic Apollo theatre in New York

Gerard Pique new flame Clara Chia Marti faces public humiliation after Shakira diss song

Gerard Pique new flame Clara Chia Marti faces public humiliation after Shakira diss song

Madonna feels like ‘luckiest girl in the world’ ahead of 40th anniversary tour

Madonna feels like ‘luckiest girl in the world’ ahead of 40th anniversary tour