Monday Jan 23 2023
'The Last Of Us' fans react to heart-aching death scene in episode 2

Monday Jan 23, 2023

The Last of Us on HBO Max episode 2 is concluded on a tragic death scene and fans could not resist sharing their responses.

The Last of Us is a TV adaptation of a PlayStation video game with the same name starring Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, who is a black market smuggler and weathered zombie-apocalypse survivor.

Spoiler, the episode 2 of the show follows Joel, Tess, and Ellie who escape Federal Disaster Response Agency's (FEDRA) quarantine zone soldiers only to have themselves nearly killed by clickers, which is a horrific stage of the cordyceps infection.

During their escape, one clicker manages to sink their teeth into Tess, that resulted into her devastating fate.

Tess uses her last moments to give Joel and Ellie chance to run away by infecting the State House's lobby in gasoline and igniting it upon the urrival of a horde.

After watching this heart wrenching scene fans took to social media to share their grief and surprising disgust over her death.

According to the official plotline of the show, the two main protagonists Joel and his partner Tess are assigned by Marlene who is the leader of the militant revolutionary group known as the Fireflies to escort 14-year-old Ellie out of the Boston Quarantine Zone and to a group of Firefly soldiers on the other side of the city.

The first episode of this series adaptation was debuted on HBO Max January 15, 2023. 

