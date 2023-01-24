 
entertainment
Prince Harry says King Charles is ‘not made for single parenthood’

Prince Harry is touching upon his relationship with father, King Charles, in memoir.

In memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how His Majesty was not good at showing love to his kids.

Prince Harry notes: “He’d always given an air of being not quite ready for parenthood—the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would’ve admitted as much. But single parenthood? Pa was never made for that.”

Harry admits the King tried to be a doting father to him despite his discomfort.

He adds in his book: “Evenings, I’d shout downstairs: Going to bed, Pa! He’d always shout back cheerfully: I’ll be there shortly, darling boy! True to his word, minutes later he’d be sitting on the edge of my bed. He never forgot that I didn’t like the dark, so he’d gently tickle my face until I fell asleep. I have the fondest memories of his hands on my cheeks, my forehead, then waking to find him gone, magically, the door always considerately left open a crack.”

Harry’s memoir is now out on shelves.

