Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Riley Keough’s daughter seen in first photo after Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Riley Keough was snapped with her daughter for the first time as she returned from her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral at Graceland on January 22, 2023, reported HollywoodLife.

Keough’s husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed they welcomed a baby when he read the heartfelt eulogy his wife wrote for Lisa Marie.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” he said on Sunday, January 22, 2023, reading aloud his wife’s eulogy. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”

Lisa Marie died unexpectedly at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after suffering cardiac arrest.

After the memorial service was concluded, the couple was seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, January 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown, safely in Riley’s arms.

The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.

Riley and Ben met each other in 2012 while shooting Mad Max: Fury Road and began dating when they went back to reshoot some scenes in Australia, the actress told USA TODAY in 2016. “Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, ‘I could see myself having kids with this person,’” she recalled to the outlet. “It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool.”

