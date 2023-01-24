King Charles, royal family will not sue Prince Harry over his memoir

King Charles and the royal family will reportedly not sue Prince Harry over his claims in bombshell memoir Spare, it is believed.



Attorney Amber Melville-Brown claims that the royals "may be seething but will not sue."

She told Newsweek, per IBT, it is unlikely that they will retaliate and instead will "retain their silence."

The international law firm 'Withers' lawyer further claimed, "There is little point in adding to the audience numbers by engaging and prolonging the conversation" if Camilla or King Charles were to respond to Prince Harry's revelations in "Spare."

Earlier, there were reports King Charles and Camilla could choose to file a defamation lawsuit against Harry for hurtful things the Duke of Sussex shared about them in his memoir and TV interviews, a royal expert believes.

According to royal expert Emily Andrews, King Charles and Camilla, who have kept a dignified silence, can push for a legal suit against Prince Harry if they want to.