 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Can King Charles be forced to abdicate for Prince William?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Can King Charles be forced to abdicate for Prince William?

King Charles will be officially crowned in May and the Buckingham Palace has announced plans for the coronation week.

Charles automatically became King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, for centuries, royal succession was determined by household rank. However, it changed with the rule of King James II, who fled the country in 1688.

The British Parliament decided that he abdicated, leaving the throne vacant.

Also, it determined that King James daughter Mary and her husband William would ascend to the throne as joint rulers and not the son of the monarch.

It also decided that not only does the sovereign rule through Parliament, but Parliament can regulate the royal succession.

The Act of Settlement, therefore, confirmed that it was for Parliament to determine the title to the throne.

The report further claims, if King Charles could not perform his royal duties, and the Parliament stepped in, another royal family member could take his place.

Prince William is the first in line of succession to the throne after King Charles.

More From Entertainment:

Austin Butler remembers Lisa Marie Presley for his ‘Elvis’ Oscar nomination

Austin Butler remembers Lisa Marie Presley for his ‘Elvis’ Oscar nomination
Ireland celebrates record Oscar success with 14 nominations

Ireland celebrates record Oscar success with 14 nominations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s teams ‘divided’ over ‘Spare’ fallout

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s teams ‘divided’ over ‘Spare’ fallout
King Charles Crown Estate launches legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter

King Charles Crown Estate launches legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter
Prince Harry ‘contradicting only himself’ at ‘every turn’

Prince Harry ‘contradicting only himself’ at ‘every turn’
Kate Middleton to be ‘overwhelmed’ with royal responsibilities

Kate Middleton to be ‘overwhelmed’ with royal responsibilities
Netflix 'Fauda' attracts Arab world amid new season

Netflix 'Fauda' attracts Arab world amid new season

YG Entertainment is planning to shell out million dollars to BLACKPINK to renew contract: Report

YG Entertainment is planning to shell out million dollars to BLACKPINK to renew contract: Report
BTS' V makes ARMY emotional when talking about bandmate Jin

BTS' V makes ARMY emotional when talking about bandmate Jin
Meghan Markle ‘uncharacteristic’ absence after Prince Harry book raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle ‘uncharacteristic’ absence after Prince Harry book raises eyebrows
Kylie Jenner's raw emotions since Travis Scott split unearthed by insiders

Kylie Jenner's raw emotions since Travis Scott split unearthed by insiders