Can King Charles be forced to abdicate for Prince William?

King Charles will be officially crowned in May and the Buckingham Palace has announced plans for the coronation week.



Charles automatically became King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, for centuries, royal succession was determined by household rank. However, it changed with the rule of King James II, who fled the country in 1688.

The British Parliament decided that he abdicated, leaving the throne vacant.

Also, it determined that King James daughter Mary and her husband William would ascend to the throne as joint rulers and not the son of the monarch.

It also decided that not only does the sovereign rule through Parliament, but Parliament can regulate the royal succession.

The Act of Settlement, therefore, confirmed that it was for Parliament to determine the title to the throne.

The report further claims, if King Charles could not perform his royal duties, and the Parliament stepped in, another royal family member could take his place.

Prince William is the first in line of succession to the throne after King Charles.