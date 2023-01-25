 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Zach Shallcross reveals his punishment for drinking beer in High school

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Zach Shallcross reveals his punishment for drinking beer in High school
Zach Shallcross reveals his punishment for drinking beer in High school

Zach Shallcross recalled getting caught for drinking beer in High school in a recent interview and revealed that he was sent to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as a punishment, as reported by People.

Zach revealed that one of the kids took a picture of the beer pyramid and sent it to his math teacher which landed him in trouble because he went to a catholic High school.

Zach said, "It wasn't until high school that I was at a party and one of the kids decided to take a picture of our beer pyramid and send it to our math teacher. I was like, 'Dude, why the hell did you send it to the teacher?' And he's like, 'Don't worry, he's one of the cool ones.'"

He further added, "The punishment ended up being, since I had a few beers at a party, I had to go to a few AA meetings. I had to meet with a priest weekly and I had my own supervisor following me around school to make sure I wouldn't leave campus to go, I guess, get a drink."

Zach Shallcross is leading the 27th season of The Bachelor.

