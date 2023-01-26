 
Kanye West snaps at paparazzi, blames them for medication

Kanye West goes off at his old frenemies: the paparazzi, for invasion of privacy.

According to Vibe, the newly-wed rapper was enjoying his night out with his wife, Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

However, the paparazzi snapped at the rapper as the 45-year-old was about to get into his car with his wife.

“Stop. Just stop, bro,” he frustratingly said. “It’s like antagonistic. You got the shot. It’s like, you don’t even know. Y’all just jump up on people like this.”

The Donda rapper added how these intrusive situations affect his mental health.

“Do you know the first time I ever took medication, where I was? Cause I got mad at the paparazzi. Do you know what paparazzi it was? The same ones that shot Britney,” said the father of four.

Notwithstanding his father, Ray West, a photojournalist, West explained, “It has to be some kind of balance, some kind of conversation. I can’t live in California, and my life [is] like I’m some type of caged animal.”

The photographer profusely apologized and added that he works independently, but the fashion mogul continued inquiring about his credentials.

“The media doesn’t have a right to just, boom, pop up. We ain’t have no idea. Then I have no say so over the shot,” Ye added.

“Y’all find out where we are at. Y’all take this photo. What percentage of the money do we get off these photos? I need to find all the information on how this works. If I want to drive around and not see paparazzi, I do it.”

The Life of Pablo hitmaker requested the pictures be deleted, “Let people know. Let all the paparazzi know. It’s up.”

Earlier in 2014, West was sentenced to two years probation after a scuffle with paparazzi photographer Daniel Ramos in 2013.


