Jessica Simpson’s pals ‘extremely worried’: 'Can fit into children's clothes now!'

Jessica Simpson’s extreme take to weight loss has caused her closest pals to fear for her life.

Some of her pals have been quoted by RadarOnline, and according to their findings, Simpson’s closest allies are “extremely worried about her”.

Even fans have started to take note, and one even took to the comment section to point out how, “Jessica appears to weigh less than her ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell”

Another chimed in as well and added, “At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? Someone [needs to] step in and help her.”



For those unversed, Simpson has lost over 100 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Birdie, 3.

According to sources, however, the 5-foot-3 star has no intentions of stopping and “continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming.”