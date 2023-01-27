 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Jessica Simpson’s pals ‘extremely worried’: 'Can fit into children's clothes now!'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Jessica Simpson’s pals ‘extremely worried’: Can fit into childrens clothes now!
Jessica Simpson’s pals ‘extremely worried’: 'Can fit into children's clothes now!'

Jessica Simpson’s extreme take to weight loss has caused her closest pals to fear for her life.

Some of her pals have been quoted by RadarOnline, and according to their findings, Simpson’s closest allies are “extremely worried about her”.

Jessica Simpson’s pals ‘extremely worried’: Can fit into childrens clothes now!

Even fans have started to take note, and one even took to the comment section to point out how, “Jessica appears to weigh less than her ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell”

Another chimed in as well and added, “At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? Someone [needs to] step in and help her.”

For those unversed, Simpson has lost over 100 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Birdie, 3.

According to sources, however, the 5-foot-3 star has no intentions of stopping and “continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming.”

More From Entertainment:

‘It Ends With Us’ takes on Blake Lively

‘It Ends With Us’ takes on Blake Lively
‘Friends’ Maggie Wheeler praises ‘brave’ Matthew Perry for opening up about addiction

‘Friends’ Maggie Wheeler praises ‘brave’ Matthew Perry for opening up about addiction

Author compares Meghan with Queen Elizabeth

Author compares Meghan with Queen Elizabeth

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes reveals new relationship is ‘unlike all others’

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes reveals new relationship is ‘unlike all others’
Shakira remains unfazed as ex Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with new flame

Shakira remains unfazed as ex Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with new flame
Britney Spears asks fans to respect her privacy after a prank calls

Britney Spears asks fans to respect her privacy after a prank calls
Oscar contenders court box-office bounce as drama audiences dwindle

Oscar contenders court box-office bounce as drama audiences dwindle
Meghan and Harry won't be allowed to appear on balcony at King Charles coronation

Meghan and Harry won't be allowed to appear on balcony at King Charles coronation

Meghan and Harry's friend turns against them?

Meghan and Harry's friend turns against them?
Emma Roberts teased friend Lea Michele on the rumour that she can't read: 'Never Been in a Book Club Together'

Emma Roberts teased friend Lea Michele on the rumour that she can't read: 'Never Been in a Book Club Together'
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy interrupted by bandmates before making a racial comment in concert

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy interrupted by bandmates before making a racial comment in concert
Kylie Jenner nails classic Hollywood diva look for Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Show: Check out the elegant look

Kylie Jenner nails classic Hollywood diva look for Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Show: Check out the elegant look