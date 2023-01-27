 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Teen Wolf’s’ Arden Cho has ‘no regrets’ after opting out of the movie?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

‘Teen Wolf’s’ Arden Cho has ‘no regrets’ after opting out of the movie?
‘Teen Wolf’s’ Arden Cho has ‘no regrets’ after opting out of the movie?

Teen Wolf alum Arden Cho has just weighed in on her decision not to reprise her role in in the MTV series film revival for Paramount+.

Talks of Cho’s decision arose once a fan pointed out how “its probably a bit of a rough time for her” and “deserves so much better.”

Cho gushed over her fan’s love and support immediately thereafter and added, “Don’t worry babies.”

“Thanks for your support. Looking forward to better in 2023! Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! Love you all, no regrets!”

For those unversed, this has come shortly after news broke that Cho has bowed out of a new sequel film cameo. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt sports bright orange puffer coat with George Clooney on set of ‘Wolves’

Brad Pitt sports bright orange puffer coat with George Clooney on set of ‘Wolves’

Royal Family possible reaction on Kim Kardashian buying Princess Diana’s necklace

Royal Family possible reaction on Kim Kardashian buying Princess Diana’s necklace

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence
Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour
Prince Harry, Royals to ‘temporarily fix' feud ahead of King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry, Royals to ‘temporarily fix' feud ahead of King Charles coronation?
Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set

Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set
BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs

BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office
Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death

Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death
‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’

‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’
BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans

BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans
Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film

Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film