Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry needs to learn to ‘grow up’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Prince Harry has just been urged to ‘finally grow up’ and not air his family’s ‘dirty laundry in public’.

Marlon Bradford made this admission during the course of his chat with The Sun.

Bradford believes, “Harry should have recognised he’s not like the rest of us and not exposed all that dirty linen.”

Daisy Graham on the other hand, fumed over it all, and claimed, “They have all this privilege, but still whinge about it. It makes me think, ‘Come on, grow up’. It’s like they’re telling us they have all this nice stuff but she’s moaning about wearing a certain colour to an event. I mean, really?”

