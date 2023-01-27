BLACKPINK meets Pharrell Williams and French President Emmanuel Macron: Blinks angry following the interaction

BLACKPINK caused a stir on the internet after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, artist Pharrell Williams and tennis player Roger Federer.

On January 24, BLACKPINK attended the Le Gala des Piéces Jaunes charity concert, organized by France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, who also attended BLACKPINK's Born Pink tour in Paris in December of 2022.

As per Koreaboo, after performing at the charity concert, the girl group interacted with Pharrell Williams. Their picture with the artist was taken by no one else but President Emmanuel Macron.

During the conversation, Pharrell expressed desire to work with the girl group. He said, "What do I have to do?" the girls laughed in excitement of hearing this.

Taking to social media, BLINKS shared their excitement of a potential collaboration, but many expressed their anger that some of the biggest artists wanting to work with BLACKPINK yet have not had the opportunity because of the company.

In particular, many thought the members’ expressions showed that they either didn’t know about the opportunity or were worried about saying anything without YG knowing, cited from Koreaboo.

