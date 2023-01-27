Sylvester Stallone denies Pamela Anderson's claims that he offered her gifts

Sylvester Stallone rejected Pamela Anderson's claims she made in her new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, that he offered her gifts to be his 'No. 1 girl,' as reported by Fox News.

Pamela claimed in her documentary that Stallone offered her gifts to be his 'No. 1 girl' but she refused because she wanted to be in love and was not in search of anything less than that.

Pamela said in her documentary, "He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh.' He goes, 'That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.'

A representative for Sylvester gave the statement, "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated… Mr Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

Pamela had also alleged Tim Allen of exposing himself to her which was also denied by Tim.