Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'money' limits questioned by expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should say sorry to the royal family for compromising them for money.

Consultant Kristi S. Hamrick notes: "Prince Harry and the harridan aka Meghan Markle, should apologize to the world, the British people, and perhaps some of their own family members for making a family squabble a moneymaker and dragging us through their millionaires’ woes.

"What would they possibly do for money if they got into a room with those in their lives – without a TV camera – and worked it out?

"Since Harry’s dad is head of the Church of England now, perhaps a little scripture could be useful."

This comes after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have dropped their bombshell Netflix docuseries.