Saturday Jan 28 2023
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint's basketball match

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West kept their distance as they attended North and Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 27, 2023, per Daily Mail.

The rapper was accompanied by his new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori. Meanwhile, closely following behind the reality TV star, Kardashian, was her sister’s ex Tristan Thompson.

The NBA player was spotted strolling close behind Kim as they entered the building before the basketball game commenced. Recently, Kim flew to Toronto, accompanying Khloe and mom Kris to attend the funeral of Tristan’s mother.

Kanye, also known as Ye, was soon also spotted arriving at the venue with Bianca as they pulled into a parking lot in a sleek, black Mercedes SUV. The rapper could be seen in the driver's seat with his new wife sitting on the passenger side.

Her short blonde locks, which are naturally brunette, were parted to the side and styled into a chic bob as she prepared to exit the vehicle.

West recently was the subject of many headlines two weeks earlier after reportedly having a private wedding ceremony with Censori, 27, a Yeezy architect, who has worked with the company since November 2020.

Prior to the outing, North joined her dad and new step-mom for dinner. The Daily Mail obtained photos of Kanye, 45, and the Yeezy architectural designer, 27, waiting for the 9-year-old to arrive at Nobu in Malibu.

A security team was then seen dropping off North and one of her friends at the Japanese restaurant.

Censori, who bore a striking resemblance to the “Kardashians” star before chopping off her hair and dyeing it blond, has not been in Kim’s good books since she started working full-time at Yeezy in November 2020, via Page Six.

“Kim hates her. [She] has a bad opinion of her,” an insider told the outlet earlier this month. “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim.”

The source added, “It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench.”

