 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Nelson Mandelas granddaughter praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Ndileka Mandela, the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, said she had been “shocked” by claims she criticised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for “profiteering” from Mandela’s name.

“I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this. Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name - and the name of my grandfather," she said writing for the Independent.

She said,"It is true that I feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes without any benefit to the vision he stood for."

Ndileka Mandela added, "But what’s ironic is that one of the biggest examples of this happening was not carried out by Harry and Meghan at all – but carried out by their critics, who falsely exploited my grandfather’s name to attack them.”

Praising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,  Ms Mandela said, “I welcomed the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s brilliant partnership with them on Live to Lead, and I celebrate the inspiration that Harry and Meghan take from my grandfather’s legacy for their social activism."

Taking aim at the royal family, she said, "By speaking out about their experiences in the royal family, Harry and Meghan are widening the boundaries of acceptable discourse, bringing to light the unsavoury realities of a cherished British institution that remains at the heart of racialised global inequalities."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ready to accept Piers Morgan's challenge?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ready to accept Piers Morgan's challenge?
Priscilla Presley thanks fans for support after daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death

Priscilla Presley thanks fans for support after daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Henry Cavill walks arm-in-arm with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso out of romantic dinner date

Henry Cavill walks arm-in-arm with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso out of romantic dinner date
Rob Gronkowski shares engagement plans with Camille Kostek

Rob Gronkowski shares engagement plans with Camille Kostek
Miranda Lambert shares shirtless pictures of husband Brendan McLoughlin on fourth wedding anniversary

Miranda Lambert shares shirtless pictures of husband Brendan McLoughlin on fourth wedding anniversary
Rob Gronkowski teasingly proposed Tom Brady to date Sally Field: This is how he reacted

Rob Gronkowski teasingly proposed Tom Brady to date Sally Field: This is how he reacted
Katharine McPhee and David Foster want more kids

Katharine McPhee and David Foster want more kids
Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters leaves $10 million for her in his will

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters leaves $10 million for her in his will
Jaime King opens up on playing the accused Sherri Papini in 'Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini'

Jaime King opens up on playing the accused Sherri Papini in 'Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini'
Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls being called ‘difficult’ earlier in her acting career

Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls being called ‘difficult’ earlier in her acting career
Julia Fox responds to the online criticism over mascara comment

Julia Fox responds to the online criticism over mascara comment
Prince Andrew, Harry causing irreparable damage to monarchy, claims Jeremy Clarkson

Prince Andrew, Harry causing irreparable damage to monarchy, claims Jeremy Clarkson