Sunday Jan 29 2023
Meghan Markle ‘swallowing bitter pill’ after Kate Middleton gets revenge

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Kate Middleton’s revenge against Meghan Markle has ‘finally come’ and at ‘a devastating price’.

Royal author Amanda Platell made this claim in her brand-new piece for the Daily Mail.

The piece reads, “But sweet revenge comes at a devastating price. For the same poll shows that Harry’s popularity has also fallen — along with that of Meghan — and that both of them are now viewed negatively by more than half of the country.”

“Pampered as they are in the California sunshine, perhaps they don’t care if we Brits abhor the way he has treated his own family and trashed the Crown for financial gain.”

Before concluding, Ms Platell also added, "What a bitter pill it must be for Harry to swallow that Kate is now the most popular royal in America. And William is still the most popular in Britain."

