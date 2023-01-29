 
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in UK shuts down after it loses £1.4million

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle UK store Goop could survive London.

The store shut down for good after it suffered losses worth £1.4million, according to the most recent accounts, shared by The Mirror.

Paltrow had hoped to open up more stores in the high streets across the country but since the Notting Hill story never opened up after it closed earlier on in the pandemic, things went downhill from there.

The actress has signed forms to have Goop Inc Ltd – the firm which handled cash from the UK arm – dissolved and struck off the register at Companies House.

The company had £1.3 million in assets but owed creditors £2.7 million leaving the big losses.

The actress, 50, launched her Goop brand back in 2008 while living in London with her then-husband Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay. The shop she set up close to where she lived in West London when the business was launched was closed last year. She still signed off the paperwork for the company under her old married name Ms G. Martin, per Daily Mail.

The company offers multiple questionable and eye-raising products, including her most recent candle, This Smells Like My Orgasm, which followed on from This Smells Like My Vagina.

The health and wellbeing empire now sells its products online and in stores in the US, Canada and France.

