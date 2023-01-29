 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
Prince Harry's becoming the 'butt of every joke'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the possibility of US media ‘losing all their patience’.

This claim has been issued by royal expert Victoria Arbiter, in one of he interviews with TalkTV.

Arbiter claimed, “I think the media has definitely taken a shift in recent weeks in terms of their coverage of Harry and Meghan.”

“Following the Oprah interview, there was a huge amount of sympathy. They made some very startling allegations, particularly concerning race accusations related to the media.”

“I think there was a huge amount of sympathy here for everything that they went through but I think having heard the story so many times, the media started to lose a little bit of patience.”

“I'm speaking broadly here, not everyone in the media had this reaction but left-leaning publications that were previously team Harry and Meghan no matter what were expressing criticism.”

“Jimmy Kimmel went so far as to create a whole illustrated book about Harry and his frostbitten parts - that was incredible in terms of mockery.”

“Stephen Colbert has Harry on his sofa and there were moments where he was sending up the Royal Family, I don't think Harry realised that he was the butt of a joke.”

“I think that really is just in response to the fact that Harry and Meghan have told this story so many times. There are a lot of problems that they raised that the average person simply can't relate to.”

