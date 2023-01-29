 
Sunday Jan 29 2023
Michael B Jordan talks about his split from Lori Harvey on 'SNL'

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Michael B. Jordan recently admitted that he uses celebrity dating app Raya after his break up from Lori Harvey.

The 35-year-old delivered an opening monologue during his appearance at the recent episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Before weighing in on his personal life after a year-long relationship with Lori, Michael introduced himself to audience: “Michael B. Hosting. Michael B. Joking. And honestly, Michael B. Nervous. Michael B. Vulnerable.”

"But right after that, I went through my very first public breakup," he said. “Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in Creed shape!" he added.

"So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language’,” he added. “Anyway, estoy en Raya,” he added.

