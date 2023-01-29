Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony marries model Nadia Ferreira: Fourth wife

Marc Anthony tied the knot for the fourth time as he married Paraguayan fashion model Nadia Ferreira.



On Saturday, January 28, Marc Anthony kissed his fourth bride, model and former Miss Universe contestant, Nadia Ferreira.

As per Daily Mail, the 53-year-old musician and his 23-year-old bride tied the knot in a splashy and star-studded ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

A detailed report by Hola revealed that the Mayor of Miami, Francis X. Suarez acted as the wedding officiant for the gathering, which was attended by the likes of Maluma, David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, and Romeo Santos.

The outlet further reported that the bride donned a gown by Galia Lahav while the groom was dressed in threads from Christian Dior.

The lavish event wasn't attended by Marc Anthony's ex-second wife, Jennifer Lopez, and her newly wedded husband Ben Affleck as the couple decided to stay in Los Angeles with their children.