 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony marries model Nadia Ferreira: Fourth wife

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Jennifer Lopezs ex-husband Marc Anthony marries model Nadia Ferreira: Fourth wife

Marc Anthony tied the knot for the fourth time as he married Paraguayan fashion model Nadia Ferreira.

On Saturday, January 28, Marc Anthony kissed his fourth bride, model and former Miss Universe contestant, Nadia Ferreira.

As per Daily Mail, the 53-year-old musician and his 23-year-old bride tied the knot in a splashy and star-studded ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

A detailed report by Hola revealed that the Mayor of Miami, Francis X. Suarez acted as the wedding officiant for the gathering, which was attended by the likes of Maluma, David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, and Romeo Santos.

The outlet further reported that the bride donned a gown by Galia Lahav while the groom was dressed in threads from Christian Dior.

The lavish event wasn't attended by Marc Anthony's ex-second wife, Jennifer Lopez, and her newly wedded husband Ben Affleck as the couple decided to stay in Los Angeles with their children.

More From Entertainment:

Harrison Ford says 'Indiana Jones' co-star Ke Huy Quan is 'a wonderful actor' after Oscar nod

Harrison Ford says 'Indiana Jones' co-star Ke Huy Quan is 'a wonderful actor' after Oscar nod
Punk icon Tom Verlaine dies at age 73

Punk icon Tom Verlaine dies at age 73
King Charles seems heartbroken ahead of coronation as he's losing control over some royals

King Charles seems heartbroken ahead of coronation as he's losing control over some royals
Prince William’s Welsh Rugby Union CEO quits amid allegations of ‘toxic culture’

Prince William’s Welsh Rugby Union CEO quits amid allegations of ‘toxic culture’
Harry Styles ‘in talks’ to perform multiple shows in Las Vegas for bumper £40m fee

Harry Styles ‘in talks’ to perform multiple shows in Las Vegas for bumper £40m fee
Michael B Jordan talks about his split from Lori Harvey on 'SNL'

Michael B Jordan talks about his split from Lori Harvey on 'SNL'
Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims

Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims
Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards
King Charles, Princess Anne appear in high spirits amid reports of deal with Prince Harry

King Charles, Princess Anne appear in high spirits amid reports of deal with Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family
Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo

Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo