Tommy Fury gives Big Hint that he's already become a 'Dad', in a press conference

Tommy Fury gave a big hint about the birth of his child with girlfriend Molly-Mae, by choosing to ignore the question in a press conference.

On Saturday, January 27, Tommy Fury attended a press conference at Wembley Stadium.

As per Daily Mail, the 23-year-old boxer was asked whether his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague has given birth.

He replied, "I will be making no comment on that."

This comes after Molly-Mae's long and unusual social media absence which led fans to wait for the public announcement that the popular former Love Island stars have welcomed their first child.