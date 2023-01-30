Adam Levine goes out and about with daughter ahead of baby no. 3

Adam Levine looked calm and happy as he took on dad duties, running errands with four-year-old daughter, Gio Grace, per HollywoodLife.

Along with Gio, Levine also shares daughter Dusty Rose, 6, with wife Behati Prinsloo, who is also expecting their third child.

This isn’t the first time Adam has recently been seen with one of his kids. The Maroon 5 frontman was spotted on a bike ride with his two girls back in November 2022. The bike had a cart attached to it that the girls happily sat in and they all wore helmets as they took in the sights and enjoyed the active outing.

A month prior, the singer also joined with his pregnant wife on a bike ride to the beach. The couple seemingly was focusing on their family following a cheating scandal that emerged in September last year.

The scandal involved Adam sending flirty messages to model Sumner Stroh. Stroh, a 23-year old influencer and Instagram model, said she “was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model”, and said she felt “manipulated”, adding: “At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Stroh said Levine came back into her life months after they’d ended the affair with a June 1 Instagram DM that said he was considering naming his third child “Sumner.”

The Moves Like Jagger hitmaker responded by admitting he acted in an “inappropriate” manner. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”