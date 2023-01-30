Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family

Prince Harry's memoir, titled Spare, hit the shelves worldwide on January 10 after a series of high-profile promotional interviews, creating hypes about the contents of the Duke's 416-page book.



However, a royal expert who went through the book, thinks the Duke's memoir 'Spare' was "a bad idea".



Richard Fitzwilliams, on RNZ's podcast Nights with Karyn Hay, says: "So you wonder, launching a memoir was always, I thought, a bad idea. Even the Duke of Windsor, 15 years after the abdication, he published the King's Story, but this was a completely different era and the book, although it caused some controversy, was nothing like this... these are direct, fierce, vengeful attacks on the Royal Family."



The commentator continued: "He seems to want revenge. Also, the word 'spare', overshadowed by his brother, the heir and the spare, was always bitter, but I don't think anyone thought the book could be quite as vengeful and angry as it is."

Fitzwilliamsalso appeared unimpressed by Harry and Meghan's ill-conceived plans as he wondered what the "long-term goal" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is after they have launched a series of criticism and claims against the Firm.