Monday Jan 30 2023
Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Prince Harry's memoir, titled Spare, hit the shelves worldwide on January 10 after a series of high-profile promotional interviews, creating hypes about the contents of the Duke's 416-page book.

However, a royal expert who went through the book, thinks the Duke's memoir 'Spare' was "a bad idea".

Richard Fitzwilliams, on RNZ's podcast Nights with Karyn Hay, says: "So you wonder, launching a memoir was always, I thought, a bad idea. Even the Duke of Windsor, 15 years after the abdication, he published the King's Story, but this was a completely different era and the book, although it caused some controversy, was nothing like this... these are direct, fierce, vengeful attacks on the Royal Family."

The commentator continued: "He seems to want revenge. Also, the word 'spare', overshadowed by his brother, the heir and the spare, was always bitter, but I don't think anyone thought the book could be quite as vengeful and angry as it is." 

Fitzwilliamsalso appeared unimpressed by Harry and Meghan's ill-conceived plans as he wondered what the "long-term goal" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is after they have launched a series of criticism and claims against the Firm.

