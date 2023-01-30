 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Christine Brown is dating again after split with ex-husband Kody Brown

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Christine Brown is dating again after split with ex-husband Kody Brown
Christine Brown is dating again after split with ex-husband Kody Brown

Christine Brown took to Instagram to announce that she is dating again following her split with her ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021, as reported by People.

Christine shared a picture of herself before a rocky landscape and wrote in the caption that she is dating again. She also asked for advice from fans about dating at 50 years of age.

Christine wrote, "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Any advice for dating at 50?!"

Kody earlier talked about the reason he married Christine. He shared that he married Christine to look cool in his church as she was royalty there.

Kody said, "Christine basically asked to be in our family. I felt a lot of pressure. Christine … she was basically royalty in our church. I look back and it wasn’t fair for me to go, ‘Oh, this will make me cool in our church.’”

Kody Brown and Christine Brown got spiritually married in 1994 and Christine announced her split with Kody in November 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Shazam! star Zachary Levi lands into trouble over Pfizer tweet

Shazam! star Zachary Levi lands into trouble over Pfizer tweet
Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary reflects on the moment he punched Piers Morgan

Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary reflects on the moment he punched Piers Morgan
Steve McQueen on why Barack Obama’s presidency was important for 12 Years A Slave

Steve McQueen on why Barack Obama’s presidency was important for 12 Years A Slave
Michelle Williams opens up about being followed by paps after Heath Ledger’s death

Michelle Williams opens up about being followed by paps after Heath Ledger’s death
Miranda Kerr feels grateful for her 3 sons

Miranda Kerr feels grateful for her 3 sons
Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey strike a pose for a selfie together: Check it out

Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey strike a pose for a selfie together: Check it out
Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale enjoy a relaxing weekend with their husbands and children

Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale enjoy a relaxing weekend with their husbands and children

Meghan Trainor shares second pregnancy announcement in an eccentric Instagram post

Meghan Trainor shares second pregnancy announcement in an eccentric Instagram post
Netflix 'Murder Mystery 2' trailer brings Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler back in action

Netflix 'Murder Mystery 2' trailer brings Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler back in action
King Charles knows Prince Harry does not deserve good seats right at the front?

King Charles knows Prince Harry does not deserve good seats right at the front?
King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry and Meghan to attend coronation?

King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry and Meghan to attend coronation?
Drake's former bodyguard gushes over rapper's work ethics: 'It's ingrained'

Drake's former bodyguard gushes over rapper's work ethics: 'It's ingrained'