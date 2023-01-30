 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Stephanie Seymour candidly speak on healing in first interview after son Harry Brant's death

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Stephanie Seymour candidly speak on healing in first interview after son Harry Brants death

Stephanie Seymour speaks up for the first time since third son Harry Brant's sudden death from overdose.

In a new cover story for WSJ. Magazine's Spring Women's Fashion Issue, Stephanie Seymour intimately explained the life of her family after losing 24-year-old son Harry Brant.

"If I think that Harry would love something, I do it, and it does help me with my grief," the supermodel began.

In the black and white photos, Seymour, 53, dons clothes that Harry used to style her in, including his favourite Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suit.

As per People, Seymour further shares about the sentimental piece of clothing, "It's a suit that I keep hanging in my dressing room, which is this big room where I keep all my stuff. I do my makeup there. I live in that room."

"It still feels so good to put his clothes on," Seymour added and shared that she wants to continue to photograph Harry's clothing because "he would love it."

Moreover, she said, there's a "whole flock of women that would love to wear his clothes and be photographed."

Seymour, who is now a "Grandmother Stephanie" said, "There's nothing that's helped me get through all of this more than my grandchildren."


More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively makes joke at husband Ryan Reynolds over a soccer game played by his team

Blake Lively makes joke at husband Ryan Reynolds over a soccer game played by his team
Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett celebrate on new movie set after Oscar nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett celebrate on new movie set after Oscar nomination
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why audience reluctant to accept female-led Marvel movies

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why audience reluctant to accept female-led Marvel movies
Alan Cumming responds to the ‘global impact’ he received after returning OBE award

Alan Cumming responds to the ‘global impact’ he received after returning OBE award
Christine Brown is dating again after split with ex-husband Kody Brown

Christine Brown is dating again after split with ex-husband Kody Brown
Shazam! star Zachary Levi lands into trouble over Pfizer tweet

Shazam! star Zachary Levi lands into trouble over Pfizer tweet
Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary reflects on the moment he punched Piers Morgan

Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary reflects on the moment he punched Piers Morgan
Steve McQueen on why Barack Obama’s presidency was important for 12 Years A Slave

Steve McQueen on why Barack Obama’s presidency was important for 12 Years A Slave
Michelle Williams opens up about being followed by paps after Heath Ledger’s death

Michelle Williams opens up about being followed by paps after Heath Ledger’s death
Miranda Kerr feels grateful for her 3 sons

Miranda Kerr feels grateful for her 3 sons
Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey strike a pose for a selfie together: Check it out

Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey strike a pose for a selfie together: Check it out
Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale enjoy a relaxing weekend with their husbands and children

Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale enjoy a relaxing weekend with their husbands and children