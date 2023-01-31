Pamela Anderson get candid about why she divorced ex Rick Salomon

Pamela Anderson revealed the real reason she and Rick Salomon ended their marriage in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

Allegedly, Anderson ended marriage partly due to drug paraphernalia found in a Christmas tree.

Salomon, a professional poke player, is best known for costarring in — and then releasing — the sex tape he made with Paris Hilton, later titled 1 Night In Paris, per Daily Mail.

“He still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else,” she said, per the New York Post. “Who else would have a crack pipe in the Christmas tree? It wasn’t me.”

However, Salamon admitted that while he was a former “crack head”, he vehemently denied to The Post that the pipe was his.

“I smoked crack for 25 f****** years, but the crack pipe in the Christmas tree was 1000% not mine,” he stated. “[That] crack pipe has nothing to do with me.” He also proudly reported that he has been sober for 15 years.

The Baywatch star and the professional poker player, 54, walked down the aisle for the first time in 2007, but separated in December after just two months of marriage. Their union was officially annulled in 2008. “We were only married a few months, it was annulled, but we were still friends,” she recalled in the documentary.

However, Pam and Rick married once more in 2014, only divorce again in 2015, per HollywoodLife.