 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy
Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy

Ashley Judd recently reflected on why she had to “re-enroll” herself in trauma therapy after some news outlets published images of her mother’s demise and contents of a suicide note.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Ashley revealed that she was done with “Eye Movement Desensitising and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy. However, she had to go back to trauma centre to deal with media coverage of her mother Naomi Judd’s death.

“I re-enrolled myself … just to make sure that my healing was concretized and stout and was going to hold,” said the Double Jeopardy actress.

Following Naomi’s death, Ashley and her family had compelled the state law to reform their laws that gave “media outlets access to the information” which the family didn’t want it to appear in the public eye.

“The dark past, in God’s hands, becomes our greatest asset,” stated Ashley in reference to the legislative effort.

She added, “With it, we can avert misery and death for others.”

Ashley also hit out at all the media portals over their insensitive coverage about her mother’s death. The actress also urged them to adopt the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s guidelines on responsibly covering newsworthy suicides.

“Each workplace should be held to the highest standards of decency, professionalism, respect and humanity,” remarked Ashley.

She asserted, “When we know better, we do better, and the outlets that chose to publish in such a flagrantly depraved away were obviously … pandering to the crudest monetisation of salaciousness.”

For the unversed, country musician Naomi died by suicide at the age of 76 in April last year following a long battle with anxiety and depression.

More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’

Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’
Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough

Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough
Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career

Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career
Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth

Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees
King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla

King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla
Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'
'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'

'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'
Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry won't say sorry to King Charles

Prince Harry won't say sorry to King Charles
Lisa Marie Presley wanted her daughter to manage her trust, says friend

Lisa Marie Presley wanted her daughter to manage her trust, says friend